Thor Industries (THO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THO stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

