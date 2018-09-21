Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $10,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter worth $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 59.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 32.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 14,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $17.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.59 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. equities research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

