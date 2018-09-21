Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $10,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,591 shares in the company, valued at $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TPRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 14,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $17.10.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.59 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. equities research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
