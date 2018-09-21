The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a $291.92 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a $293.94 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.30.

NASDAQ:ULTI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.48. 6,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,650. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $332.43. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

