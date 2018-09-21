The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,689 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.3% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

