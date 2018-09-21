Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $67,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “$66.52” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $72.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.27%.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,224,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $5,551,398.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 639,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,983,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

