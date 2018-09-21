Texas Permanent School Fund Has $56.90 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,569 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

T stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.