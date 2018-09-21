Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $325.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim set a $430.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $298.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.87. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

