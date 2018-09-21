Terreno Realty (TRNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

TRNO stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 491.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

