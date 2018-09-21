Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Receives $14.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIV. TheStreet downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 225.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

