Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stake Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $1,577,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,834.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.49, for a total value of $4,735,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,985.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,980. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $158.40 and a 52-week high of $250.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

