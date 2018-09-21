Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117,440 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Teladoc by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Teladoc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Teladoc by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Teladoc from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, MED raised their price target on shares of Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,876,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,781 shares of company stock worth $18,083,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $75.40 on Friday. Teladoc Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts forecast that Teladoc Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.