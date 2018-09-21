Teck Resources (TECK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Clarkson Capital raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.19.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 87,954 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,992,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.