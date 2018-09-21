TE Connectivity (TEL) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.09.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

