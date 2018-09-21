Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tc Pipelines posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $51.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 44.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

