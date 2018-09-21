Targa Resources (TRGP) Shares Gap Up to $56.13

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.48, but opened at $56.13. Targa Resources shares last traded at $55.87, with a volume of 34958 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.76.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.62%. equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $111,963.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,283.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $334,507. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,607,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,947,000 after acquiring an additional 395,927 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,784 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,414,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 549,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,889,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,424,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,434 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.