TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.04. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 10211680 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.26.

The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.45 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,070,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,796,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

