TAL Education Group (TAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.26.

Shares of TAL opened at $26.04 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,732,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,831,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,795,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,870,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,627,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.