Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

