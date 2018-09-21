Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Director Sells $383,100.00 in Stock

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares in the company, valued at $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 577,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 148,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after buying an additional 85,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 25.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 1,933.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 602,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.