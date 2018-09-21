Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) PT Raised to $90.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,948.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.71.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,920. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 172,693 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,439,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

