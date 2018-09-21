T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Insider Sells $853,729.92 in Stock

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $853,729.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,477. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a negative net margin of 637.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 307.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTOO. BidaskClub lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

