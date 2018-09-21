Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 569,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,128% from the average daily volume of 46,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
SYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.35.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.