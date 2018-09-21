Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 569,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,128% from the average daily volume of 46,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

SYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.54% of Synthetic Biologics worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

