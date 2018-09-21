Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,236. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, insider Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 43.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 25.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,284,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 6.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

