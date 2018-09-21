Swiss National Bank Sells 278,164 Shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Windstream were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Windstream by 981.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179,116 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Windstream alerts:

Shares of Windstream stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.05.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.36. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Windstream in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.