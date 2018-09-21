SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

SNDE opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

