SunContract (SNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $349,463.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One SunContract token can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SunContract has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $349,463.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SunContract Token Profile

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,904,659 tokens. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

