Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SNHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a $49.53 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sun Hydraulics has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $376,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 21,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $1,138,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,063. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter worth $275,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

