Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Director Sells $65,408.97 in Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) Director Christine L. Koski sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $65,408.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNHY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNHY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
About Sun Hydraulics
Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.
