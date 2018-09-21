Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Director Sells $65,408.97 in Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) Director Christine L. Koski sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $65,408.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 38.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNHY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Sun Hydraulics

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

