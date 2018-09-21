Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) CFO Tricia L. Fulton Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 7,500 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $406,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,953.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SNHY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,463. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.76. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after buying an additional 248,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after buying an additional 191,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 181,718.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 742,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 136,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Hydraulics
Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.
