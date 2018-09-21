Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) CFO Tricia L. Fulton Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 7,500 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $406,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,953.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,463. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.76. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after buying an additional 248,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after buying an additional 191,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 181,718.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 742,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 136,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

