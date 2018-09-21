Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,094 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,731.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

