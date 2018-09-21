Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 930.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $43.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.