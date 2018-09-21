Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $842,000 Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1,612.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,155 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 39.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,866 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1,712.2% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,791,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,775 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,715,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Metlife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after acquiring an additional 696,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

NYSE:MET opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

