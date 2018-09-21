Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,792,000 after acquiring an additional 368,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 236,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

