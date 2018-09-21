Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,405 Wingstop Inc (WING)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,022.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WING shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,708 shares of company stock worth $2,024,094. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

