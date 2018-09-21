Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $311,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $20,474,082.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,620,138.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,141,654 shares of company stock worth $158,388,186. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura raised shares of Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.75 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

