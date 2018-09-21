STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.85

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 7683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.77.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,579 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

