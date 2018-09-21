Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 517 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.1% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 321,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 240.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 321,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $170.10 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.14. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,392.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

