Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,706% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

NYSE AMG opened at $146.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $140.43 and a twelve month high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,387.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,569,000 after acquiring an additional 336,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $61,787,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $811,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.63.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

