Stitch Fix (SFIX) Trading Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 5,613,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,540,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Specifically, Director Marka Hansen sold 3,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $124,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 63,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,981,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,537 shares of company stock worth $14,578,274 in the last 90 days.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 220.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,860,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

