Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 50,111 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 210,565 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 479.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,302 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 48,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 20,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.