Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. 2,509,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,144. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $576,147.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 610,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,659,557.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

