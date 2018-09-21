Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 297,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.5% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $11.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

