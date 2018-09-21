SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4774 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of LGLV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. 4,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

