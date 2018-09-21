SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $78.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

