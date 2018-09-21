SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 216.0% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $158,000. Landmark Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $202,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $373.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $319.84 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

