SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5951 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,843. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

