SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3117 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61.

