SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,129 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 670,901 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,139,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 462,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

