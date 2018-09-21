Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,334,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,583 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Howard Weil started coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

NYSE:SO opened at $43.29 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

