South Jersey Industries (SJI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

SJI stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sunita Holzer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,474.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,998,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,281,000 after purchasing an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

